Detectives return to scene as homicide investigation moves forward

The man found dead Saturday near Ellis Park has been identified.

According to the Henderson County Coroner, 23-year-old Donald Freels, of Evansville, died from a gunshot wound.

[Previous: Foul play suspected after Evansville man's body found near Ellis Park]

Detectives with the sheriff's office were on the scene again Monday looking for more evidence they may have looked over on Sunday. Sheriff Ed Brady does not believe Freels was thrown onto Highway 41.

There are two key players in terms of surveillance video. Those include Ellis Park and the convenience store across the highway. Officials say whoever is responsible would have likely gone past one of the two.

"We did get a copy of some video today from Ellis Park," Sheriff Brady said. "We have not reviewed it yet; we don't know if that will be helpful or not."

Additional tests were conducted Monday at the Medical Examiner's office in Madisonville. The Sheriff is remaining positive as the case moves forward.

"This is a case where there are some things to follow up on, there are some people who can be talked to. They may lead us nowhere, but at least were not in one of those investigations where as soon as you get there you look around and say we don't have anything to go on,” Sheriff Brady added.

Sheriff Brady tells 14 News this homicide is not connected to the O'Byrne Street shooting in Henderson on Friday.

JUST IN: Victim had at least one gunshot wound. Officials aren't saying where on the body it was found. Additional autopsy tests being conducted today https://t.co/D8GR6GFabt — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) November 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.