Jasper police receive several reports of counterfeit cash

Police have received several recent complaints of counterfeit money being used as payment at several different businesses in Jasper.

We're told the denominations of the fake cash range from $100.00 to $5.00 bills.

Police say you should pay attention to the currency that you accept for payment and any currency received as change.

If you receive counterfeit money, police say you should get in touch with your local law enforcement agency.

If you have any information about the counterfeit money, contact the Jasper Police Department at (812) 482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at (812) 481-COPS.

