Man flown to hospital after Uniontown fire

A man with disabilities was rescued from his home during a fire in Uniontown.

Two departments were called to 6th Street just after one Monday morning.

A fire official believes it started in the back bedroom, where the man was at the time. He was able to make it to the front room, where firefighters could get to him.

He was then flown to St. Vincent in Evansville. No word yet on his condition.

We do know he was the only one in the home.

The fire is still under investigation.

