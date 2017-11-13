Honoring the Rineharts: One year later

Monday marks exactly a year since David, Sophie and Ruth Ann Rinehart were killed in a car accident.

On Sunday, the family, friends and members of the community came together at The Foundry Center for the Arts to honor their lives.

Among those who attended, Josie Rinehart, the only person who survived the crash. Crossroads Christian Church Pastor and Castle High School band took part in the event as well.

The Foundry Center for the Arts is showing their Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory production this weekend. More info can be found on their website.

