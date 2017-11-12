Officials investigating after person shot and killed

Officials are investigating after a person was shot and killed in Evansville.

We're told around 7 p.m., dispatch got a call about shots fired.

It happened 2800 block of East Riverside Drive. We're told when officers arrived on the scene, the victim wasn't breathing.

Police told us the incident is now a homicide investigation, and they are working to get a search warrant.

We're told the suspect is in custody, and one other person was in the home.

It's a story we're following. We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

