Name of Evansville homicide victim released

The name of the man who was shot and killed in Evansville has been released.

According to Coroner Steve Lockyear, the victim has been identified as 41-year-old Keith Kessinger.

Police say 47-year-old Robert Mills, of Evansville, is charged with murder in the case.

We're told around 7 p.m. Sunday, dispatch got a call about shots fired in the 2800 block of East Riverside Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Kessinger dead with a gunshot wound.

Police say Mills and Kessinger knew each other and that Kessinger was allowed into the home prior to the shooting.

Police say Mills eluded to the shooting being self-defense but did not give a formal statement to investigators.

According to the Vanderburgh Co. Jail website, Mills was booked into jail around 1 a.m. Monday and is currently being held without bond.

The coroner says an autopsy for Kessinger is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

We'll keep you updated.

