EPD not pursuing murder charge against man after evidence supports self defense

Several hours after placing the man in jail, the Evansville Police Department (EPD) announced on Twitter they will not pursue the murder charge.

On Twitter, police stated 47-year-old Robert Mills, of Evansville, will not be charged with murder.

Breaking- EPD will not pursue Murder case against Robert Mills. Review of the available evidence supports Mills’ claim of self defense. The happened last night at 2820 E Riverside Dr. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) November 13, 2017

According to Coroner Steve Lockyear, the victim has been identified as 41-year-old Keith Kessinger.

We're told around 7 p.m. Sunday, dispatch got a call about shots fired in the 2800 block of East Riverside Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Kessinger dead with a gunshot wound.

Police say Mills and Kessinger knew each other and that Kessinger was allowed into the home prior to the shooting. Mills eluded to the shooting being self-defense, but police say he did not give a formal statement to investigators.

Another person in the home at the time told police that Mills had warned Kessinger not to come into the room where he was, saying he had a gun and would shoot Kessinger.

The other person told police Kessinger then opened the bedroom door and said, "really?" and that's when Mills shot him.

The coroner says an autopsy for Kessinger is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

