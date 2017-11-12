Woman killed in Knox Co. house fire

One woman was killed in a deadly house fire early Sunday morning.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. on Raymond Street in Oaktown.

While firefighters were inside putting the fire out, they found 70-year-old Jeanette Rickard in the living room.

Autopsy results concluded Rickard died from smoke inhalation, and her death has been ruled accidental.

Right now, officials believe the fire originated in the living room where Rickard was found.

