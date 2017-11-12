Harshbarger flirts with triple-double as Eagles top Cardinals

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball senior point guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) flirted with a triple-double as the Screaming Eagles earned an 86-60 Midwest Region victory over visiting Saginaw Valley State University Sunday afternoon at the Physical Activities Center.

Harshbarger finished with nine points, eight assists and a career-high 11 steals as the Eagles outscored the Cardinals 40-15 throughout the final 17 minutes of the contest.

Senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) led all scorers with 23, while senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) had her second straight double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

The Eagles (2-0), who shot 54.2 percent (32-59) from the field, had five players with at least nine points. Junior forward Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) added 10 points and five rebounds, while junior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) matched a career-high with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from behind the arc.

USI returns to action Thursday at 6 p.m. when it hosts Midwest Region foe Ohio Dominican University at the PAC.

1st Quarter

USI scored the first seven points of the game and led 16-5 with less than five minutes to play in the period; but an 11-4 Saginaw Valley State push allowed the Cardinals to get back into the contest. Led by Eschweiler's six points, USI shot 62.5 percent from the field and forced seven turnovers as it ended the period with a 24-19 advantage.

2nd Quarter

Saginaw Valley State (0-2) opened the period by scoring seven straight points to take a 26-24 lead. The Cardinals led 31-30 later in the quarter when USI scored six straight points to take a five-point advantage. The Eagles were 7-of-14 from the field in the second quarter as they went into the break with a 42-37 halftime advantage.

3rd Quarter

USI used a 14-5 run throughout the final seven minutes of the third quarter to build a 61-50 lead at the end of three quarters. The Eagles went 3-of-4 (.750) from three-point range in the third period and were 7-of-13 (.538) from the field.

4th Quarter

The Eagles dominated the fourth frame, outscoring the Cardinals 25-10 to complete the 26-point victory. Harshbarger had six of the Eagles' eight steals in the fourth quarter as USI forced the Cardinals into nine turnovers.

