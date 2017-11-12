Transgender inmate sues IN for hormone therapy

A transgender inmate is suing the Indiana Department of Correction commissioner over denied requests for hormone therapy.

The Indianapolis Star reports 55-year-old Anthony Loveday claims the department's hormone therapy denials are a cruel and unusual punishment.

Loveday identifies as female and is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. The lawsuit says she experiences anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts because of the denials.

The department's policy is to provide therapy to inmates who received such treatments before their incarceration.

Loveday is housed at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. Records show Loveday is serving sentences for 2008 convictions of methamphetamine possession, unlawful firearm possession by a serious felon and child exploitation.

A department spokesman referred questions to the state attorney general's office, which didn't have immediate comment.

