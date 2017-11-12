7 shot at IN nightclub; most victims stable

Authorities say seven people have been hurt in an early morning shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana.

Detective Sgt. William Fazekas described most victims in the Sunday morning shooting in the northern Indiana city as being in stable condition. However, he said one victim was taken to a Chicago hospital with more serious injuries.

Police found four male and three female victims at Dirtty's Jazz and Blues Club. An eighth person hurt his leg while trying to get to safety.

Fazekas said one man involved in the shooting is in custody and officers are seeking another.

