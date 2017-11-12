Buss' Double-Double Leads IU Women to Season-Opening Win

Seniors Tyra Buss and Amanda Cahill each turned in double-doubles as Indiana Women’s Basketball won its fourth-straight season opener, 93-51, over Arkansas State on Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Buss set a new career-high with 11 assists to go along with a game-high 28 points on 8-for-13 shooting and five steals to record her seventh-career double-double. Cahill led with a game-high 12 rebounds and chipped in 13 points with three assists, a steal and a block as the duo begins its final campaign in Cream and Crimson.

In their freshmen debuts, guards Keyanna Warthen and Bendu Yeaney both scored 11 points. Warthen completed her stat line with eight rebounds and six assists while Yeaney went 4-for-4 from the line. Junior forward Kym Royster was the fifth Hoosier in double figures as she added 10 points and six rebounds.

Indiana shot 53.2 percent from the floor on the afternoon, including 75 percent in the third quarter. They went 42.1 percent from beyond the arc draining eight 3-pointers while adding a 76.0 percent clip from the free throw line including a 10-for-12 effort from Buss. The IU defense was able to limit the Red Wolves (0-1) to just 34.4 percent shooting including 1-for-12 from 3-point range. On the boards, Indiana grabbed the advantage, 34-32, and used 20 ASU turnovers to convert them into 21 points.

Yeaney opened up the season with the first points for IU with a pair at the line. She found a cutting Cahill and led her to the basket with 6:43 remaining. Into the bonus with six minutes left in the quarter, IU went on a 7-0 run and shot 13-for-16 from the free throw line to take a double-digit lead, 30-14, at the end of the first.

Outscoring the Red Wolves, 26-12 in the second quarter, the Hoosiers led 56-26 at the half behind 23 of Buss’s 28 points. Yeaney and Cahill would open up the scoring in the third quarter with back-to-back threes as IU went 4-for-4 in the third quarter from long range to lead 73-39 heading into the fourth. All available players saw action in the win, improving to 4-0 in season openers under head coach Teri Moren.

QUOTABLE

Head coach Teri Moren

“I was happy with the start of the new season. I thought it was a great way to start today with a pretty sound victory. We got some help in a lot of different areas which was great. I got to see everybody play which is always a nice thing. We talked about the first four minutes of every quarter, I thought that we got out to a fast start and our goal was to get into the bonus of each quarter and we were able to accomplish that. It was important the first half that we just stayed aggressive and I thought that we did that. It was great to see (Amanda) Cahill hit some more 3-pointers in the second half. I thought that she had a couple of opportunities in the first that she looked she was starting to become a little passive and it was great to see in the second half that she stepped out like she normally does and was able to knock down a few. It was great for her confidence, but I’m not surprised. Turnovers up until the last two or three minutes of the game we were right around where we wanted to be and then we got a little careless with the ball, but I had five freshmen on the floor so that’s a little expected.”

NOTABLE

Indiana won its season opener for the fourth straight year and improved to 33-13 all-time in season opening games. Under head coach Teri Moren the Hoosiers are 4-0 in season openers.

The Hoosiers improved to 41-9 (.820) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in the Teri Moren Era.

Indiana used a 13-2 run in the second quarter to go up 47-22 with 4:46 to go in the period and led the game 56-26 at halftime.

Amanda Cahill recorded the 30 th double-double of her career with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

double-double of her career with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Tyra Buss led the Hoosiers with 28 points and moved into seventh on the Hoosiers all-time career scoring list with 1,629 points. It was her 30 th career game scoring 20 or more points.

career game scoring 20 or more points. Buss added 11 assists for her seventh career double-double. The 11 assists are a career-high for Buss who is now tied for second all-time in career assists with Heather Cassady (411). She needs 122 more assists to tie the all-time school record (533, Tisha Hill).

Freshman Keyanna Warthen picked up 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists in her collegiate debut.

Sophomore Bre Wickware also posted a career-high with nine points and also hit her first career 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Indiana welcomes Southern in action on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

