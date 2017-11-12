Lady Panthers Shoot Down Stars

The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team knows how to open a season. The Panthers impressively defeated Stephens College 89-42 on Saturday after at the Sportscenter.



The Wesleyan defense shined as they allowed 10 points or less in three of the four quarters. The Panthers started the game on a 14-2 run that was ended with five straight points from Shayla Wright. Emma Wolfe dropped-in a three-point bucket in the final minute to give Wesleyan a 22-7 lead.



Wolfe started the second quarter with pair of free throws as the lead grew to 17 points. Addie Reimbold's lay-up later in the frame gave the Panthers (1-0) a 33-9 lead. With two minutes left in the half Wright's jumper gave Wesleyan a 42-12 lead, their biggest of the opening half. The Stars (1-4) scored the final five points of the half as they trailed 42-17 at the break.



The Panthers shot 34% in the opening half and increased to 44% in the second half. The Stars scored eight points in the third and 25 total in the second half. The Panthers outscored Stephens 30-8 in the third and coasted through the fourth.



Four players reached double-figures as Wolfe finished with 16 points and four rebounds. Wright added 15 points and five rebounds. Reimbold was a rebound shy of a double-double as she recorded 11 points and nine rebounds. Jenna Martin also reached double figures with 10 points while adding five assists.



The Panthers will host Alice Lloyd on Saturday. Tip-off at the Sportscenter is scheduled for 1 PM.

