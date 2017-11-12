KWC Men Take One on the Chin From Lakers

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team opened the 2017 GLIAC/G-MAC Challenge hosted by Wayne State with a 96-66 loss to Lake Superior State on Saturday night.



This marks the first time since December 5, 2013 that the Panthers have been below .500. The 2013-14 squad opened the season at 1-5 but went on to post a record of 22-9 overall and 12-2 in conference play.



Kentucky Wesleyan stumbled out of the gate, finding themselves in a 10-point deficit less than six minutes into the game. The Panthers were able to cut it down to three after a fast break lay up from Daniel Dzierzawski and a jumper from Rasheide Bell but the Lakers pulled away to take a 39-29 lead to the break.



Bell opened the second frame with a pair of three pointers but the Panthers were unable to make it a single-digit game. Kentucky Wesleyan shot 48.1% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc.



Both teams fought hard in the paint with the Lakers holding a slight edge 32-30. The Panthers scored four points on the fast break with the bench contributing 23 points. Kentucky Wesleyan utilized 12 Laker turnovers to score 7 points.



Bell led the Panthers with 14 points along with two steals and four rebounds. Bell was a perfect four-for-four from the charity stripe. Amir Warnock tabbed 12 points with eight rebounds, five of which were on defense. Chandler Redix led the way with four assists while Harold "Bird" Cardwell and Milligan each added one block.



Kentucky Wesleyan will take on host Wayne State on Sunday with tip off set for 2 pm CT.



The Panthers return to Owensboro this weekend for their home opener against Auburn-Montgomery at 3:15 pm on Saturday. Kentucky Wesleyan will look to protect its 48 home game winning streak, dating back to November of 2014.

