Bald eagle injured in Vincennes moving to Detroit Zoo

A bald eagle found badly injured in southern Indiana is getting a new home at the Detroit Zoo.

The eagle has been recovering at the home of Vincennes, Indiana, wildlife rescuer Angel Lange since soon after being spotted in April in nearby Dubois County with a badly broken wing that had to be amputated. The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports officials believe the bird was hurt by flying into a power line.

Lange says the eagle he's named Mr. America has recovered well from the surgery and he'll be sad to see him go.

Federal law allows an eagle to remain in a rescuer's care only 180 days before it must be released or moved to a permanent home. Federal wildlife officials picked the Detroit Zoo.

