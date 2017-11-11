North tops Tecumseh in girls basketball - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

North tops Tecumseh in girls basketball

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

North senior guard Anna Newman just signed her national letter of intent Thursday to play at the University of Evansville, but she has unfinished business at North as she hopes to eventually lead the program to its first sectional title since 2011.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly