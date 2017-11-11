Memorial football back in the regionals for 2nd straight season - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Memorial football back in the regionals for 2nd straight season

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Memorial football team is back in the regionals for the second-straight season.  

Last year, they lost at Brownstown Central but now the players who returned from that team are ready to take that next step.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly