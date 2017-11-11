Honor Flights holds Veterans Day lunch

Veterans Day events happening all over the Tri-State on Saturday. The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana had one of their own.

The Honor Flight transports Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at war memorials built in their honor.

Saturday morning, it was all about them again. A lunch was held for them at the VFW, and one veteran said Veterans Day means a lot to them.

After lunch, they all headed over to Franklin Street to participate in the Four Freedoms Veterans Day Parade.

