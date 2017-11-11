11th annual Veterans Day breakfast on the LST 325

Locals were able to have a chance to say "thank you" for everything our local heroes have sacrificed.

Saturday morning, hundreds of Veterans, their families, and friends boarded the LST 325 for the annual Veterans Day Breakfast.

Eggs, sausage, biscuits, and gravy were served up alongside hugs and plenty of thank yous.

We caught up with a few veterans who shared the reason they go.

"People meet each other, and they talk about times they were in the service," said Navy Veteran Paul Edwards. "It's eye-opening and sometimes heartbreaking. It's really good."

This is the 11th year Browning Funeral Home hosted the event.

