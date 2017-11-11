Suspect police say barricaded himself in apt. after identified

The man who police say barricaded himself inside his apartment has been identified. 44-year-old Brian Winston Dowdell was book into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

We're told around 3 p.m. Evansville Police officers were dispatched to the Timbers Apartments for a domestic violence related call from a neighbor.

The victim told officers she was hit on the head by the Dowdell with what she thought was a shotgun.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they noticed the door to the apartment was still moving, and the suspect was still inside.

Authorities told us they negotiated with Dowdell to try and get him to come out peacefully.

Later, SWAT and negotiators went out to the scene. After an hour, they were able to take Dowdell into custody without any injuries.

The victim told he drank about a pint of whiskey before 2 p.m. that day.

She said he went into the bedroom and got a shotgun and told her he was going to shoot himself. The victim told police she tried to grab the gun from him, but he shoved her backwards causing an injury to the back of her head.

We're told they wrestled with the gun until she couldn't hold onto it anymore. Police said she tried to get to the door to leave, but Dowdell wouldn't let her. She told police she eventually was able to make to a neighbor's apartment who called the police.

The victim said Dowdell never pointed the gun at her, but waived it around while in the apartment.

Dowdell was not responding to any of the attempts to speak with him, police said. We're told they used tear gas and flash bangs.

Neighbors said they weren't able to get into their apartments for hours.

EPD told 14 News Dowdell was medically treated before being booked in the Vanderburgh County jail.

He's facing several charges including criminal recklessness and criminal confinement both while armed with a deadly weapon.

