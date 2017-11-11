EPD: Suspect barricades himself in apt. after hitting woman on head with shotgun

One man was arrested after police said he barricaded himself inside his apartment.

We're told around 3 p.m. Evansville Police officers were dispatched to the Timbers Apartments for a domestic violence related call from a neighbor.

We're told a woman was hit on the head by the suspect with a shotgun.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they noticed the door to the apartment was still moving, and the suspect was still inside.

Authorities told us they negotiated with the suspect to try and get him to come out peacefully.

Later, SWAT and negotiators went out to the scene. After an hour, they were able to take the suspect into custody without any injuries.

EPD said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which officers said may have contributed to the length of the situation.

The suspect was not responding to any of the attempts to speak with him, police said. We're told they used tear gas and flash bangs.

Neighbors said they weren't able to get into their apartments for hours.

EPD told 14 News the suspect is being medically treated and will be booked in the Vanderburgh County jail on several charges.

