Dozens gather to honor vets at Oakhill Cemetery

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

On Saturday, at Oakhill Cemetery in Evansville, dozens attended a program to honor those who have served our country. 

The speakers included several veterans as well as Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Congressman Larry Bucshon. 

One veteran we spoke to said those who have died fighting for our country paid the ultimate price and that every day should be Veterans Day.

