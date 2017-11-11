Booths selling craft items fill Evansville old courthouse

The old courthouse in Evansville was filled with craft buyers and sellers on Saturday.

Over 100 booths selling many different craft items filled all four floors of the courthouse.

This is the 41st year of the annual show featuring handmade jewelry and several booths with holiday decorations and Christmas tree ornaments.

Admission is $1 and runs Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

