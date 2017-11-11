Tri-Staters fill up on soup for good cause

Hundreds of hungry Tri-Staters filled up on some soup for a good cause.

The sixth annual Empty Bowls Evansville event was held Saturday at Sauced in Haynie's Corner.

Several USI student groups made ceramic bowls which could be filled with any type of soup you wanted for $10.

The proceeds went to help fund United Caring Services who use the money to help feed, clothe, and shelter the homeless.

Organizers estimate anywhere from $6,000 to $8,000 was raised at the event.

