Foul play suspected after Evansville man's body found near Ellis Park

Deputies are working a homicide investigation after a male's body was found in a field near Ellis Park.

Evansville investigators are being contacted to help with this investigation after identifying the deceased male as an Evansville resident.

Sheriff: the victim is a man from Evansville. He confirmed there are wounds on the body, but would not elaborate. — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) November 11, 2017

According to Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady, the body appears to be male. Authorities also added, "It looks like foul play."

What appears to be blood was found near the body on the ground.

A closer look at where the body was found by people passing by this morning. Blood on the ground near where body was. pic.twitter.com/znqaJh67sz — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) November 11, 2017

Sheriff Brady said they are investigating this as a homicide. Authorities said it is unclear at this time if this death is related to the ongoing homicide investigation at Lawndale Apartments.

“We are investigating this is a homicide," Sheriff Brady stated. "Two homicides in one day is a lot.”

Sheriff Brady stated the call came into 911 sometime Saturday morning. Information regarding who made the 911 call was not given by the sheriff.

Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer said they were contacted just before 10 a.m. The body was found laying face down in the grass, according to our reporter at the scene.

We’re in a field right next to Ellis Park. Body is laying face down in the grass. Waiting for more information from officials. pic.twitter.com/gJZEP69pRM — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) November 11, 2017

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday in Madisonville. We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

