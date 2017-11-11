Volunteer firefighter killed after being hit by fellow firefighter responding to crash

Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.

The press release from ISP states, Kendall Murphy, 27-years-old, of Montgomery, was one of four volunteer fire fighters to respond to a vehicle crash on Old Highway 50, west of County Road 800 East, in Daviess County. After arriving, Murphy stood outside of his vehicle.

The last volunteer firefighter to arrive, Colby Blake, 26-years-old, of Cannelburg, was east bound when he hit the rear of a fellow firefighter's parked Dodge Ram. Blake's vehicle continued its path, hitting Murphy, who was standing outside of his vehicle when struck.

Blake's truck final came to a stop after hitting a third vehicle and Murphy. According to the press release, Murphy was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Daviess County Coroner.

Blake, who suffered no injures in the crash, was found to have a BAC of 0.21%, the release states.

He is being preliminary charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death

Reckless driving

Blake is being held in the Daviess County Security Center and formal charges will be filed Monday. This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story when new information is available.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.