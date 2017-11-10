Big runs propel Eagles to season-opening win

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball used runs of 11-0 and 21-0 to breeze past Midwest Region foe Northwood University, 78-39, in its regular-season opener Friday evening at the Physical Activities Center.



USI (1-0) outscored the Timberwolves (0-1) 24-2 in the third quarter and 37-12 in the second half as it earned its third straight season-opening victory.



Senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) had a career-high 22 points, 11 rebounds and five steals to lead the Screaming Eagles, while senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) racked up 17 points and a career-high eight assists.



Junior forward Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) added 11 points and five rebounds for the Eagles, who had scoring contributions from all 11 players in uniform.



The Eagles, who forced Northwood into 24 turnovers, finished the game with 18 assists and just six offensive miscues.



USI, which shot 45.5 percent (30-66) from the field, returns to action Sunday when it hosts Saginaw Valley State University at the PAC. The Cardinals (0-1) suffered a 66-53 setback to Bellarmine University Friday night in Louisville, Kentucky.



1st Quarter

Dahlstrom had seven points to lead the Eagles, who used runs of 7-0 and 4-0 to open a 21-16 lead after the first 10 minutes of the contest. USI shot 47.5 percent (8-17) from the field in the first 10 minutes of the contest.



2nd Quarter

Counting a 3-0 run to end the first quarter, the Eagles reeled off 11 consecutive points to build a comfortable 13-point cushion. USI, which got six points from Dahlstrom and five from Grooms in the second quarter, shot 52.9 percent (9-17) from the field as it went into the break with a 41-27 advantage.



3rd Quarter

The Eagles scored the last two points of the first half and the first 19 points of the second half in what was a 21-0 run for the Eagles. USI held the Timberwolves to 0-of-10 shooting in the third quarter as it built a commanding 65-29 lead heading into the final period.



4th Quarter

An 8-2 run to begin the period allowed the Eagles to extend their lead to 42 points four minutes into the final frame. Grooms had five points in the period to pace the Eagles, who led by as much as 43 before settling on the 39-point win, while junior forward/center Mikayla Rowan (Brazil, Indiana) had four of her six points in the final 10 minutes.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations