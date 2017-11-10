USI Volleyball falls to No. 3 Lewis in three sets

University of Southern Indiana Volleyball suffered a three-set Great Lakes Valley Conference road loss to No. 3 Lewis University Friday night.



Freshman outside hitter Alyssa Yochum (Columbia, Illinois) had eight kills and three blocks to lead the Screaming Eagles, while freshman setter Casey Cepicky (St. Louis, Missouri) added 25 assists and seven digs. Senior libero Shannon Farrell (Munster, Indiana) had 12 digs to pace USI's back row.



The Eagles (12-18, 5-12 GLVC) look for a strong finish to the 2017 campaign Saturday at 3 p.m. when they travel to Somers, Wisconsin, to take on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The Rangers (12-17, 7-10 GLVC) lost in five sets to visiting Bellarmine University Friday night.



Set 1 (Lewis 26-24)

The Eagles rallied from a late three-point deficit to take a brief one-point lead; then fought of set-point twice before a pair of Lewis kills put the Eagles in a one-set deficit. Yochum and sophomore right side hitter Amanda Jung (Belleville, Illinois) each had four kills to lead the Eagles in the opening frame.



Set 2 (Lewis 25-22)

USI jumped out to an early six-point lead and led 17-13 midway through the second set; but a 7-3 run allowed the Flyers to tie USI at 20-20, while a 4-0 surge to end the frame lifted Lewis to the three-point win and two-set lead in the match. Sophomore outside hitter Mikaila Humphrey (Floyd Knobs, Indiana) and senior middle hitter Te'Ayla Whitfield (Fort Wayne, Indiana) each had three kills in the set to lead the Eagles.



Set 3 (Lewis 25-16)

Lewis (27-2, 16-1 GLVC) won seven of the first nine rallies to put the Eagles into a five-point deficit they could not recover from. Yochum had three kills for the Eagles, who were held to eight kills and a negative .027 attacking percentage in the final stanza.

Short Box Score (Match)

Southern Indiana vs #3 Lewis (Nov 10, 2017 at Romeoville, IL)

Lewis def. Southern Indiana 26-24,25-22,25-16

Southern Indiana (12-18, 5-12 GLVC) (Kills-aces-blocks) - Yochum, Alyssa 8-0-3; Jung, Amanda 6-0-0; Humphrey, Mikaila 6-0-1; Coleman, Elexis 4-0-2; Whitfield, Te'Ayla 4-3-0; Cepicky, Casey 2-0-0; Stose, Lindsey 2-0-0; Limper, Haley 0-1-0; Farrell, Shannon 0-1-0; Totals 32-5-3.0. (Assists) - Cepicky, Casey 25. (Dig leaders) - Farrell, Shannon 12; Gardner, Lizzy 7

Lewis (27-2, 16-1 GLVC) (Kills-aces-blocks) - Schneider, Aly 13-0-4; Hyland, Elizabeth 12-0-2; Stefanon, Caroline 10-0-6; Seliga, Maddie 5-0-3; Preuss, Alexandra 4-1-1; Goodman, Morgan 2-0-0; Sparkman, Bailey 2-0-1; Becker, Abby 0-0-2; Katarzynski, Ronni 0-2-0; Totals 48-3-11.0. (Assists) - Becker, Abby 39. (Dig leaders) - Katarzynski, Ronni 11; Hyland, Elizabeth 9; Sparkman, Bailey 8

Courtesy: USI Media Relations