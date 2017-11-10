Traffic shifting on Hwy 41 near Ellis Park

If you're heading to Evansville from Henderson, you'll see a shift in traffic just past the twin bridges.

Right near Ellis Park, traffic shifts to the middle, right next to the southbound lanes.

This is part of INDOT's Fix for 41 project. During this phase, no left turns are allowed between Waterworks Road and Shawnee Drive.

Once northbound drivers get beyond the shift, they can take I-69 North, Veterans Memorial or continue up 41 to Riverside Drive.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.