Central looks to continue historic season with first Regional title

In the 4-A matchup, East Central High School hosts the Central Bears.

It's been a phenomenal season thus far for the Bears. Central could get their first ever Regional Championship in school history with a win Friday, but they know they about to play in their toughest game yet.

East Central is a run team and they like to manage the clock. Head coach of the Bears Andy Owen has an idea of what to expect from East central.

Coach Owen says his team is prepared to stop the run and of course do what they do best.

"Just playing our game, limit our turnovers, stop the run, be sound on the kicking game," explained Coach Owen. "Those three things, they haven't really changed since game one. Obviously we haven't played a team near as good as East Central, but we are excited about the opportunity, we feel like we have some guys who have prepared themselves in the weight room and those type of things. We feel like we have a good scheme so kids just go play, have fun and hopefully we have a chance to go out on top."

This game gets under way at 7 p.m. from East Central.

