Raiders host Pioneers in 2A Regional Championship

It's time for the regional round in the state of Indiana.

The 2-A class outcome will be determined at Southridge High School as the Raiders welcome the Providence High School Pioneers. The last time these two teams met was in 2007 in for the regional championship.

The Raiders are hoping for a similar outcome from their last meeting as Southridge got the 35-28 win back in 2007.

A versatile Raiders team has their very mobile quarterback and Tucker Schank, who has been instrumental this season.

But Providence cannot be over looked. A great running attack and a very experienced defense makes this Providence football team a tough opponent.

The Raiders believe this game will be won in the trenches.

"We have got to win battles up front, both offensively and defensively, because they are very stout on both sides of the ball," Raiders Head Coach Scott Buening explained. "Then when you put a good group of linebackers behind them and you put a couple of running backs behind them like they do it creates a lot of challenges so we are going to get tested physically, get tested mentally. They have a lot of different formations we have to adjust to and we have had a good week of practice a good week of preparation and I think our guys are ready."

Kick off from Southridge is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

