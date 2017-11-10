Aces Cross Country competes at NCAA Regional

On a chilly morning, the University of Evansville cross country teams ran in the NCAA Division One Great Lakes Regional on Friday morning at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.



The Aces men's team finished 26th as a squad while UE's women grabbed a 31st-place finish as a team.



For the women, junior Sienna Crews led the Aces for the fifth-straight race, finishing in 166th among the 223 runner field, in a time of 23:39. Among fellow Missouri Valley Conference runners in the race, Crews beat all but one Valparaiso runner



Competing in her first NCAA Regional and her first collegiate 6k, freshman Anna Lowry came home in 208th, finishing the course in 25:17. Following Lowry in a pack together were junior Ashton Bosler in 210th (25:27), sophomore Hannah Welsh one spot behind Bosler in 211th (25:37), and freshman Izzy Dawson in 214th (25:40).



Rounding out the Aces runners at the regional were freshman Lauren Meyer in 217th (26:064 and junior Hayley Elliot in 223rd (27:51).



Eighth-ranked Michigan captured the NCAA Great Lakes Regional women's title with 71 total points and a top five average time of 20:53.

On the men's side, sophomore Stanley Chepchieng set a new PR finishing in 168th in a time of 35:20.3. The Kabarnet, Kenya native's previous PR in a 10k was 35.52 set in the NCAA Great Lakes Regional a year ago.



Crossing the line second for the Aces was freshman Dawson Hood in 173rd in a time of 35:37. Following Chepchieng and Hood were sophomore Ricky Hendrix in 175th (35:46), freshman Kalen Ochs in 178th (36:22), and freshman Ethan Price in 179th (36:40).



Sophomore Tucker Dawson and freshman Tyler Frields-Reifsteck wrapped up the Aces finishers, crossing the line in 181st and 186th place, respectively.



Michigan State won the NCAA Great Lakes Regional men's title with 68 total points and its top five runners finishing in an average time of 31:17.

