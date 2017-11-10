Aleks Novakovich signs with UE men’s basketball

University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Marty Simmons has announced that Aleks Novakovich has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Purple Aces next season.

Novakovich is a native of Hobart, Ind. where he graduated from Hobart High School in 2017. The forward checks in at 6-foot, 10-inches.

"Aleks is a great kid who will really fit in well with our program and system,” Simmons said. “He is a skilled player for his size that can pass, dribble, and shoot. Aleks is one of those guys who continues to get better all the time.”

In his last season at Hobart, Novakovich averaged 11.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He is playing at Crown Point’s Don Bosco Prep this season.

Simmons and the Purple Aces begin the 2017-18 season tonight against Arkansas State at the Ford Center.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations