Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Honey Moon Coffee Co, 612 S Weinbach Ave: Critical violation : Bulk container of flour lacking common name.

PIZZA HUT #317147, 4508 First Ave, Evansville. Non-critical violations: Grease trap cleaning schedule not maintained.

FOOL MOON BAR & GRILL, 5625 Pearl Dr Ste G. Non-critical violations: Dish-washing machine lacking sanitizing solution. Three compartment sink spring hose in need of repair. Grease trap log not available.

Little Caesar`s Pizza, 130 N St Joseph Ave. Non-critical violation: gnats present by hand sink.

Bar Louie, 7700 Eagle Crest Blvd. Critical violations: Potentially hazardous food products not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Sanitizing concentration for wipe cloth buckets too weak. Can opener soiled. Door to walk in freezer in need of repair.

Taj Mahal, 900 E Tutor Ln. Critical Violations: Ready to eat food items in walk-in cooler lacking date marking. Food items in dry stock storage area not elevated at least 6 inches off of floor.

Ri Ra Irish Pub, 701-B NW Riverside Dr. Critical violation: Multiple food containers in kitchen walk-in cooler exceeded throw-away date mark. Some food items in kitchen reach in coolers not date marked. Discard date-exceeded foods. Non-critical violations: Back kitchen door to outside not properly closing and creating air gap. Some floor tiles in kitchen floor need replaced to create easily cleanable surface.

Stop & Go, 520 S Barker Ave. Critical violation: Lacking proper date marking in reach in cooler. Non-critical violations: Improper thawing of raw meats. Reach in cooler seal in need of repair.

Wendy´s #324, 3351 First Ave. Critical violation: Chemical sanitizer concentration below required level.

Texas Roadhouse, 7900 Eagle Crest. Critical violations: Potentially hazardous food products not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Sanitizer bucket not provided for meat room. Non-critical violations: Improper storage of personal care item. Utensils stored in standing water not at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or greater. Warewashing machine not reaching the proper sanitizing temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Grouting and various tile coving in need of repair.

Pizza King, 220 N St.Joseph Ave. Non-critical violation: Facility lacking service sink.

Oak Meadow Country Club, 11505 Browning Rd. Critical violation: Some ready to eat items lacking date marking in walk-in cooler. Non-critical violation:

Los Bravos, 4630 W Lloyd Expressway. Non-critical violation: Improper thawing of raw meats.

Fujiyama, 915 North Park Dr. Critical violation: Hand washing sink being used as a dump sink.

Emge Deli & Ice Cream, 206/ 208 Main St. Critical violation: Hand sink obstructed. Non-critical violations: Improper thawing of turkey breast. Ice cream shop reach-in refrigerator interior water leak needs repair.

Bits & Bytes, 216 NW Fourth St,. Critical violation: Grease trap log not being updated.

Clarion Inn & Suites, 5538 E. Indiana St Critical violation: Grease trap maintenance log not maintained.

No violations:

Sunshine Juice Co

Heady´s Pizza

Rounders Pizza Too

Hornville Tavern

TJ´s Orchard

Rounders Pizza

River Bend Association, Inc.

Motomart #3204

Cross Pointe Shell

Circle S Mart #23

Long John Silvers #29

Chick-fil-A

Evansville Basketball Academy

Donut Bank

Wayback Burgers

Holiday Inn Express

Autumn Barn Farms