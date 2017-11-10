Evansville man arrested on battery, intimidation charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville man arrested on battery, intimidation charges

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing battery and intimidation charges.

Sheriff's deputies say 18-year-old Keegan Dannheiser is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat and threatening his life.  

Deputies say Dannheiser accused the man of stealing alcohol from his home during a party. 

Dannheiser is facing several charges including battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, and trespassing.  

