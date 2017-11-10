5th Street in downtown Evansville back open

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for 5th Street reopening in downtown Evansville.

The stretch between Main Street and Locust Street, right by the Children's Museum, opened back up earlier this week.

The street is now fully bricked, the sidewalks are finished, and landscaping is fresh.

The renovations are part of the new IU medical school project.

The hope is to have that school finished before the start of the 2018 school year.

