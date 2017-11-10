Donations from Sunrise School Spirit food drive will help thousands of families

Season Three of Sunrise School Spirit is all wrapped up and we have a better idea of just how much those students brought in to feed the Tri-State.

The 11 schools who participated this year brought in enough food to serve more than 113,000 meals.

"There are going to be so many families. I estimate over 5 thousand families that are gonna have food for the next few months," said Executive Director TSFB Glenn Roberts.

When the food arrives at the food bank, it's sorted into categories.

Their challenge now is to find volunteers to help sort the food.

After that, more than 150 agencies get a shopping list and can order from the food available.

"I thought the kids might just be in it for the pep rally than for the food collection. It has been amazing. When they bring the whole community together, this has grown into the largest food drive for the Tri-State Food Bank for the course of the year," said Roberts.

Sunrise School Spirit isn't over yet! Next week, we'll look back at the season and share our big winner!

