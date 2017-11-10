Crazy Buffet II back open

Crazy Buffet II on Evansville's west side is back open after being shut down by the health department.

Workers at the restaurant called our newsroom around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday to say the health department had put a sign on their door and closed down their business.

[Crazy Buffet II closed by health officials]

The inspection report lists the violations as:

Improper cooling method for potentially hazardous food product

Improper storage of raw animal food product in walk-in and reach-in coolers

Stored food items lacking covering

Sanitizer for wiping cloths too strong

Food items in sink storage area not elevated at least six inches off floor

Individual dispensing utensils not provided to prevent cross-contamination

Hand sink in need of repair

Improper storage of wet sanitizer wiping cloths

Seal for freezer walk-in door in disrepair

Handled scoop not being used for dispensing bulk food product

Crazy Buffet II is located on Pearl Drive on the west side of Evansville.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.