Henderson Police taking applications for new officers

Henderson Police are taking applications for new officers.

Here are the minimum requirements:

- HS Diploma or GED

- Must be 21 by January 4, 2018

- Possess and maintain valid driver’s license

- No DUI’s in the past 5 years

- Must meet all requirements outlined in K.R.S. 95.440

- Pass a drug & alcohol screen, physical suitability screen, polygraph, and extensive background check as required prior to employment.

Beginning wage is $16.99 per hour and $4,000 per year incentive pay upon successful completion of training requirements, plus benefits.

Download applications here.

You can also get them from the Human Resources office with the City of Henderson at 222 First Street.

Application deadline is 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 4.

Schedule for the HPD Hiring Process:

11/13/2017 – Monday – Information Session at 5:30 p.m. at JFK Center – not mandatory

11/20/2017 – Monday – Information Session at 5:30 p.m. at HPD – not mandatory

12/04/2017 - Monday - Application Deadline is 5:00 p.m. at Human Resources

12/16/2017 - Saturday – Written Examination at 9:00 a.m.

01/04/2018 - Thursday – Physical Ability at 7:45 a.m. at Henderson Co. HS football field

Suitability Screen (if applicant passes physical ability)

1/16 – 1/19/2018 - Interviews Conducted

