Investigation continues at Posey Co. Metropolitan School District

Officials at the Metropolitan School District of North Posey County tell us they are still currently working with investigators regarding issues that occurred earlier this week.

On Tuesday, a sophomore student at North Posey High School was arrested after the school was placed on lockdown for 20-minutes.

[Student wearing ballistic vest arrested after North Posey placed on lock down]

According to Indiana State Police, the student, who was arrested for intimidation, was wearing a ballistic vest but did not have a weapon.

MSD of North Posey School officials say there was never a viable threat to the school, but a lot of rumors have spread on social media, making it every harder for investigators to conduct their investigation.

We're told attendance numbers are down Friday since the incident happened on Tuesday. Worried parents refused to send their kids to classes.

As a precautionary measure, school officials say there is now an increased police presence in the district. We're told it will stay that way for as long as this investigation continues. No word on when the investigation will wrap up.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.