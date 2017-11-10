Suspected drunk driver arrested after Henderson chase

Here are the latest food inspection reports.More >>
An Evansville man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing battery and intimidation charges.More >>
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for 5th Street reopening in downtown Evansville.More >>
There are many World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans in the Tri-State, each of them with their own unique story to tell.More >>
Season Three of Sunrise School Spirit is all wrapped up and we have a better idea of just how much those students brought in to feed the Tri-State.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
BBC pulling mystery thriller featuring Ed Westwick after sexual harassment allegations.More >>
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >>
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.More >>
The zoo's owner says April has been an amazing mother to 7-month-old Tajiri.More >>
Four state troopers were paid a premium of your money, and our evidence suggests they did not deserve it. Three of the four are among the highest-paid employees in Louisiana. Each makes about $200,000 or more every year. But our undercover surveillance investigation found they may not be earning much of that money.More >>
The writer and skateboarder also pledged to send more money after they finished mowing more yards.More >>
Agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and other south Mississippi law enforcement officers are looking for 43-year-old Jerry Glenn Willis, who is wanted for domestic aggravated assault and kidnapping after his girlfriend was found burned alive.More >>
