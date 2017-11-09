Sheriff: All South Gibson Co. schools closed Friday due to possible threats

All South Gibson County Schools will be closed on Friday, November 10 due to possible threats, according to the Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office.

All South Gibson Schools will be closed Friday November 10, 2017 due to possible threats. https://t.co/baEJ5GIe1K — Gibson Co Sheriff (@gibsonsheriff) November 10, 2017

The sheriff's office did not elaborate on what that threat is.

Gibson Southern High School also posted about the closure on their Facebook page.

There are four schools in the South Gibson School Corporation.

Those include:

Gibson Southern High School

Fort Branch

Haubstadt

Owensville Community Schools

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

