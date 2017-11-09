Sheriff: All South Gibson Co. schools closed Friday due to possi - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sheriff: All South Gibson Co. schools closed Friday due to possible threats

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

All South Gibson County Schools will be closed on Friday, November 10 due to possible threats, according to the Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office did not elaborate on what that threat is.

Gibson Southern High School also posted about the closure on their Facebook page.

There are four schools in the South Gibson School Corporation.

Those include:

  • Gibson Southern High School
  • Fort Branch
  • Haubstadt
  • Owensville Community Schools

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

