No active threat for South Gibson Schools, sheriff says

All South Gibson County Schools were closed on Friday due to possible threats, according to the Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Timothy Bottoms says a student reposted something on social media in regards to the North Posey school threat and things spiraled from there.

Sheriff Bottoms says the post was found by authorities late Thursday night so the schools were closed Friday as a precaution. Sheriff Bottoms tells us the post was actually a rumor about what might be happening in North Posey Schools.

Gibson County School Superintendent Stacy Humbaugh says when the Gibson County student shared it some people got the impression that one of their students wrote it. Humbaugh said she had to make the quick decision shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday to close schools in order to give parents time to plan their child care.

"I wouldn't say it's just become a big issue here lately, it's something that you constantly have to monitor," Superintendent Humbaugh explained. "The nice thing is that we're a small community where our parents and out students know us and so typically we get information really quickly."

Gibson Southern High School also posted about the closure on their Facebook page.

There are four schools in the South Gibson School Corporation.

Those include:

Gibson Southern High School

Fort Branch

Haubstadt

Owensville Community Schools

