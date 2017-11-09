Henderson Police Chief announces retirement

Henderson Police Chief Chip Stauffer lead the department for the past three and a half years.

He's worked in law enforcement for 23 years and has forged many friendships over the years.

He broke the news to co-workers about his retirement earlier this week.

Stauffer told us he and his wife have four children: two in college and one just starting to drive.

Retiring now may actually give them an edge paying for expensive things like college tuition and auto insurance for young drivers.

The chief's last day will be November 30. There is no word on who may replace him.

