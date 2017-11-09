Local veteran: "This younger generation doesn't know"

A Marine Corp veteran from the 1960's joined dozens of others at a church in Evansville to watch a "Honor Flight" documentary Thursday evening.

There are many World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans in the Tri-State, each of them with their own unique story to tell.

On Thursday evening, dozens of local veterans met to watch a special film in their honor at New Horizon Fellowship Church on Washington Avenue in Evansville.

In the crowd, we met Marine Corp Veteran Gerald Reddick from the 1960s before the film started. Reddick had a clear message.

"This younger generation really needs to be taught what these people have done," he said. "What not only myself but the older generation in World War II, Korea - they really need to know what these people have done so that they can do today what they're doing. Because, without the people that went before them, they couldn't do it."

The veteran sat in the pews among others to watch the heartwarming documentary about four living World War II veterans and a community coming together to give them the trip of a lifetime.

The movie documents the start of a nationwide nonprofit organization, what we now know as "Honor Flight."

In Southern Indiana, yearly trips give hundreds of older local veterans the chance to visit war memorials in Washington D.C all for free.

"My grandkids know. They're well aware," Reddick explained, saying he hopes people of all generations are well informed of the sacrifice veterans gave to keep our freedom.

Some don't wish to participate in the Honor Flight, like Reddick.

"I've been to the wall. I have no desire to go back. Too many bad memories," he said.

But, thousands of older veterans may never get the chance to visit the Washington D.C. memorials in person.

The Honor Flight organization works to change that. The next Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is set for May 2018.

