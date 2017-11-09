Signings continue at North High School

The National Letter of Intent signings continued on Thursday up at North High School as Anna Newman and Hadley Walts put their name on the dotted line.

Newman scored her 1,000th point this week and will stay close to home signing to play basketball at the University of Evansville.

Walts, who is one of the best high school golfers in the state of Indiana, has signed to take her incredible talents to Tennessee.

Both of them chose hose their respective schools because they were the right fit.

They both told me Thursday was a dream come true, and it's true what they say: hard work certainly does pay off.

