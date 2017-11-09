Independence Bank places coats around community for those in need

In its second year, the bank has already provided more than 50 coats (WFIE)

Independence Bank in Owensboro is back with its Random Acts of Kindness. They want to make sure anyone who needs a coat this winter has one.

You may see a coat hanging on a street corner left with a bag of hygiene products and a note saying, "If you need me, take me."



The bank said its non-traditional way of donating to help those who are literally left out in the cold.

The folks at the Dan Pitino Shelter believe people who are too ashamed to ask for a coat will still be able to get one.

We're told the need for coats is continuing to grow.

If you would like to help, Independence Bank would gladly take donations of coats or hygiene products.

You can call your local bank to donate. The Dan Pitino Shelter will also take any donations as well.

