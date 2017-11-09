Men’s basketball opens season on Friday

The chase happened around 2:30 Friday morning.More >>
The chase happened around 2:30 Friday morning.More >>
According to Gibson County Sheriff, all South Gibson County Schools will be closed on Friday, November 10 due to possible threats.More >>
According to Gibson County Sheriff, all South Gibson County Schools will be closed on Friday, November 10 due to possible threats.More >>
There are many World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans in the Tri-State, each of them with their own unique story to tell.More >>
There are many World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans in the Tri-State, each of them with their own unique story to tell.More >>
Henderson Police Chief Chip Stauffer has lead the department for the past three and a half years.More >>
Henderson Police Chief Chip Stauffer has lead the department for the past three and a half years.More >>
Students at the Academy for Innovative Studies heard an empowering presentation from a suicide survivor on Thursday.More >>
Students at the Academy for Innovative Studies heard an empowering presentation from a suicide survivor on Thursday.More >>
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.More >>
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!More >>
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!More >>
Officials shut down the school while they investigate the 3-year-old's death.More >>
Officials shut down the school while they investigate the 3-year-old's death.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.More >>
Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>