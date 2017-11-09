Hadi Shrine offers free circus tickets to active duty family mem - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hadi Shrine offers free circus tickets to active duty family members

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Right now, Hadi Shriners are offering free circus tickets to family members of local active duty military members.

We're told they're handing them out in the parking lot of the Hadi Shrine at Walnut and Riverside in Evansville.

The 84th annual Hadi Shrine circus starts on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, and runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly