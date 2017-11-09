Azzip Player of the Week: Southridge's Joyce Harter

We had another tight race for this week's Player of the Week.

The race started out close with only a few votes separating the nominees, but one took a huge lead overnight.

Southridge's Jayce Harter will take home this week's Azzip Player of the Week crown.

Harter had 243 total yards last week and one touchdown to help lead his Raider team to a big Sectional Title win over Mater Dei.

